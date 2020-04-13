Rakitic has knows that he has a foot and a half of Barcelona and has asked the club for respect in an interview with Mundo Deportivo in which he has made it clear that I’m not a sack of potatoes. The Croatian footballer, who wants to return to Sevilla, has also made it clear that he will decide his future and what he wants to be in a place where he is valued.

From important to secondary

«What hurt me the most was not playing or not playing, but the way. You cannot be in a place even if you want if they want another player. Last year was the best of the six I have had here. I was bothered by the way, just like it had been in previous years. I was very surprised, I don’t understand it, but I’m going to accept it because what I want is the best for the team, my teammates and the club. The results were not the best and I was not counted on, and that hurt me a lot. “

Transfer to Sevilla

«I have a special affection for Seville, but directly to the city, I have my family there. I have always said that it would be a great dream to wear that shirt again, everyone knows it, but it is not my own decision, if I want it or not, it has more things behind. Monchi And everyone in Seville has my phone, they haven’t called me yet and recently it was my birthday and Monchi didn’t call me (laughs). It is something that everyone knows, because of my feeling ».

Possible exchange currency

«I understand the situation, but I am not a bag of potatoes with which to do anything. You can always talk to me, but the most important thing: I want to be in a place where I am loved, respected and needed, and where both I and my family feel good. If it is here, delighted, if not, where I decide myself, not where I decide and whoever I want. Those behaviors towards me already know that I did not like them and they are quite clear about it. That is the most important”.