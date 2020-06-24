Leeds United by Marcelo Bielsa wanted to compensate for the lack of public in the stands by placing amateur photographs on the legendary Elland Road, not counting that they were going to be victims of a ‘trolling’. Among the photographs of the fans was Osama Bin Laden, the founding terrorist of Al Qaeda who was eliminated in 2011.

The scandal was uncovered when a Leeds United fan denounced on Twitter that his photograph was next to that of Bin Laden: « Thanks to Leeds I am next to the bloodthirsty Bin Laden !!! », wrote the man on the social network, along with several emoticons.

Thanks @lufc I’m next to Bin bloody Laden !!! Lu # lufc #crowdie #MOT pic.twitter.com/H3z38BxyZg – WeAllLoveLeeds (@AllLoveLeeds) June 24, 2020

The English club, which is fighting for the long-awaited promotion to the Premier League, allowed to put an image of a fan in the stands of Elland Road in exchange for 28 euros. However, when the Bin Laden photo went viral, Leeds quickly withdrew it: « There are controls to ensure there are no more offensive images »Said a team spokesman. Without a doubt, one of the images of the day.