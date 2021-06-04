“I am more successful as an actress but music is my constant”

MADRID, Jun 4 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Singer and actress Najwa Nimri has launched this Friday, June 4 ‘Love’, his new album produced with Josh Tampico, in which he collects ten classics drawn from the Latin American repertoire and composed in Cuba, Mexico or Puerto Rico.

“I am more successful as an actress than as a singer, then I have always been nourished by the career of an actress more but music is my constant, what I always do, regardless of whether it goes well or badly“, has indicated in an interview to Europa Press.

In this sense, Najwa Nimri has acknowledged that he does not know if he likes singing or acting more but that music is something he does “all the time” and acting is something that allows you to “earn more money”: “I’m better at it.”

For the artist, who has 5 million followers on Instagram, more than 500,000 on TikTok, and 330,000 on Twitter, social media is “a form of business.”

“They affect the market, you become a person who can sell things“, the interpreter has pointed out about social networks, who has warned that” they are extremely dangerous “but that at the same time” they are inevitable right now “.

In reference to the return of music festivals with an audience, the singer regretted that “it seems that they still do not seem to be coming back” and added that if they return it will be “with some measures and with people at a distance and seated”. “Later I suppose that we will return to certain freedoms but it does not seem that in the short term the change will be drastic“, he has added.

“If the entire population is being told that they cannot unite and suddenly they let the music people unite, it would be too strong a contradictionWhat happens is that live music suffers because they live on live, “explained Najwa Nimri.

Precisely, he stressed that it is “a consistent measure if you are in a system where crowds of people have been prohibited.” “It is a measure consistent with the system we are in, they are doing what they are doing in all areas“, has specified.

For the interpreter, the aid that the Government has given to the cultural sector “has always been few”, so she believes that in these moments of crisis due to Covid-19 “they will continue to be few or less.”

Although he has assured that he has not seen large crowds of people after the end of the state of alarm, Najwa Nimri has put himself in the place of the young people who have gathered in the street: “Imagine being sixteen and wearing all year without knowing what your teacher’s face is like and without seeing your friends, I suppose they would explode at some point“.

On the other hand, the singer has remembered the Italian musician Franco Battiato, who died on May 18 in Sicily at the age of 76. “OMG, it’s a huge shame. We were dancing ‘I want to see you dance’ a few friends when I was alive“, he pointed out.

‘AMA’, AN DISC “BORN DIRECTLY FROM CONFINEMENT”

His new album, ‘Ama’, which means both ‘mother’ in Basque and the imperative ‘love’ in Spanish, is a project that was born “directly from confinement”, when Najwa Nimri remembered the song that her mother sang to her as a child, ‘Cute doll’.

“The whole album starts with ‘Muñequita linda’, which is not necessarily my favorite topic but it is the thread from which everything begins. It is a recurring song that I have hummed all my life and I never worried about where it came from, “said the artist.

In his words, this new project is special that he was “born in a pandemic”, reminiscent of songs his mother used to sing to him. “It was born there and I continued recording songs that were coming out, but since there is no time we took out ten of them at once, but they are not all that we have done.“, has explained.

In this context, the singer recalled that during confinement she could not go to the studio and was “in the mountains, with the computer”, so she began to sing and record the songs that her mother sang to her. “They are songs that I have hummed a thousand times but that I have not paid attention to, I began to pay attention to them and we began to produce them,” he said.

In his new album, Najwa Nimri performs some songs with Pablo Alborán, Álvaro Morte, Rusowsky or Israel Fernández. “They have been incredibly exciting,” he stressed to Europa Press about the collaborations in ‘Ama’.

When asked if there are songs, such as those included in the album, that never go out of style, the interpreter has answered emphatically: “Those who are not clear about it are very sorry, but there are melodies that do not go out of style because they are goodYou can sing these songs without anything accompanying you, you can sing them by yourself “.