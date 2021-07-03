07/02/2021

Forward Gerard Moreno acknowledged feeling liberated after the triumph of Spain against Switzerland in the penalty shootout, after not hitting clear scoring chances throughout the game.

“That is solved with more work and insisting with everything you do. You have to be mentally strong to have more chances. The first one who wants to score is me and now I am more liberated because we have passed. If not, I would be eating my head, “acknowledged the Villarreal attacker.

Gerard Moreno, a specialist from eleven meters, scored one of Spain’s goals in the shootout against Switzerland. He did not decline the option even though he missed one in the match against Poland. The forward has had to live the tension in this situation. A month ago he already suffered it in Gdansk, in the final of the Europa League with Villarreal, against Manchester United.

PRESSURE

“You always have the pressure. They are different batches. Maybe the one in Gdansk was quieter, I was the first and now I threw the fourth. But the runs are of tension, with adrenaline and you take it off when you mark it, “said the attacker who replaced Morata.

Gerard Moreno was relieved. “Now to enjoy now. We have suffered above all because of the occasions we have had. We have surpassed a good rival. We rehearse the penalties and we are satisfied that we have passed and we are happy and everyone is hooked, “he said.

“We have a group of experienced and young people. There are top players and from the beginning we are clear about what we want. You are not always as fine as you want. We have played five great games. We are a family and that is the key to success and I hope we continue like this, “said the Villarreal forward, who on this occasion came out to play at the top and not in a band as in other games.

“I feel comfortable on the front and right winger. I am available to whatever is needed. In the end, we all want the group to benefit, “he concluded.

