“I am looking for a man similar to my cat and who is not Basque”

“I live in fear that they might hurt me, of not finding the person who can last me for a lifetime because, for me, a breakup is a failure. and I want to find someone who will accompany me for many years “, Iciar stated in his presentation this Thursday on First dates.

The woman from Donostia almost fell when she went to sit on one of the stools at Cuatro’s restaurant: “Every time I get to a place I have to mess it up, and it’s been like ‘earth, swallow me’“, he acknowledged.

Iciar told Carlos Sobera that she was a flight attendant and that she was away from home for a long time: “But someone will keep you company,” said the presenter. “My cat travels with me and I am looking for a man similar to him”, commented, the San Sebastian, surprising Matías Roure and the host of the program.

He also clarified that “I don’t like Basque men, and neither does their accent seem horrible to me”, a statement that ‘outraged’ Sobera: “But if we don’t have it, I, because I put it.

Carlos Sobera, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

His date was Adrián, a young man from Marbella who fulfilled the expectations of his appointment since he was not Basque, but tall and dark: “I am a person who fixes on the gaze, on the energy, and she has given me a very good one”.

During dinner, the flight attendant wanted to know Adrián’s age, who answered that he was 24 years old, something that did not convince her, since she was 27: “I don’t believe you! “He exclaimed.” Do you want me to show you my ID? “, he replied, opening the portfolio to show it to him.

Both agreed in their love for animals, because the Marbella had two dogs and Iciar, his cat: “He is the love of my life”, admitted the young woman, but Adrián commented that “I am not going to be able to join him with my dogs.”

Adrián and Iciar, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

After dinner, the two went to the photo booth to immortalize their date in pictures and kiss, and then decide if they would have a second date or not. “You’ve been a bit of a sucker with me, but I liked it”Adrián affirmed.

While he did want to meet again, Iciar commented that “There is something that I did not like, your age kills me because I think that in the long run it would come out”Still, she also commented that she would like to have a second date with him.