04/14/2021

On 04/15/2021 at 00:24 CEST

Did. The fourth time was the charm. Pep Guardiola will be in the semifinals of the Champions League with his project in Manchester. He played. The Santpedor coach could not contain his happiness at a press conference although he reduced euphoria for the classification.

“I am incredibly happy for this club, for this president and for the fans, everyone. It is the second time that Manchester City has reached the semifinals so it’s not history in the clubbut we started to build it & rdquor ;, Pep said after the game in Dortmund. “I am incredibly happy to be in the semi-finals, to be one of the four best teams in Europe, to be against big and strong teams and we will try to play in the best possible way against them.”

About the game, Guardiola was tremendously satisfied with the game displayed by his pupils. “We were brilliant, except for the first ten minutes when Borussia Dortmund played very well.”

Pep Guardiola at Signal Iduna Park

| AFP

The Champions decides

Pep defined the competition as “unfair & rdquor; because the seasons seemed like a failure after the elimination in Europe. “You play eleven months for the Premier League and the other competitions but they label it a failure and that is unfair & rdquor ;, commented the Santpedor coach who also gave his opinion on the penalty. “We were left out for a few hands against Tottenham. Today was a penalty & rdquor ;, he sentenced.