“I am in a very complicated moment of my life”

Fani carbajo is not going through its best, which was one of the best known faces in the first edition of The Island of Temptations has once again opened up with its followers telling the situation it is going through.

“I am at a very difficult time in my life. I’m not going through my personal best, everything is coming together. I have asked for outside help, I am treating myself because Throughout my life I have suffered a lot. I have not had a good childhood, I have had people by my side who have hurt me a lot, I have been growing up and things have not improved. I have never been to a psychologist, I have always believed myself to be a strong person, but now with 36 years that my head has clicked“, has confessed the ex-contestant of The strong house in his channel of Mtmad, In spite of everything.

It is not the first time that he has spoken about his tragic past and it is that the girlfriend of Christofer Guzmán revealed a few months ago her relationship with the father of her only son, Emilio.

This bad condition that Fani is experiencing is also due to continuous attacks due to his infidelity in the Dominican Republic: “From the island of temptations I have tried to defend Cristofer and I have let myself be trampled, humiliate, to crush, insult as long as no one said anything to him. Nobody knows anything about my private life, with what right do you think you are stepping on me? I haven’t killed anyone, okay“.

But the problems, instead of being solved, are only multiply for the Madrilenian, since in addition she is forced to leave her home in which he has resided for three years.

“It’s causing me a lot of stress. It is a radical change in my life that unfortunately I have to undergo obligatorily. I lived in Seville, I moved to Madrid before The Island of Temptations. I found my piece of home in Arroyomolinos, I am delighted with it, I have been there for three years, I signed a one-year contract that was being renewed …“The contestant of Survivors 2020 has begun to explain.

And the hardships have begun to learn that part of her rental contract forces Fani to leave the house for causes of force majeure: “My landlady contacted me to tell me that in the event of separation or divorce she would need to keep the home, that put it in the contract. I got to my lawyer to read the contract and yes, I put it. I asked him for a time until Emilio finished high school this course and we reached that agreement. “

He is currently still in the chalet that lives in the southern area of ​​the capital, but the search for another floor, a task that is not being easy at all: “I have already started to see houses. I want to continue in Arroyomolinos. I love the south of Madrid. The situation is generating enough problems for me because I need to find a home that suits my needs and the needs that I have in my house with the furniture. The houses I find are old, small … I’m super lost“.