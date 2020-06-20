The step-by-step return to the new normality is a fact and little by little everything is taking the air that it left with the appearance of the coronavirus crisis. Tennis is also shaping a season that seemed practically over.

The announcement of the new calendar of the circuit, which will begin in Whashington on August 14 and the inclusion of this part of the calendar of two Grand Slams such as the US Open (August 31) and Roland Garros (September 27) He was received with great enthusiasm by the world of tennis.

Also the former German tennis player Boris Becker He was very happy with the news of the return of professional tennis, especially in defense of the lowest ranking players who, logically, depend much more economically on the competition: “I am pleased that it continues. It is important that players can continue their profession. 99% of players depend on tournament prizes. They have no high advertising revenue or protection & rdquor ;, he recalled.

Becker assured that “many tennis players have considered looking for a different profession. Sometimes they weren’t even allowed to teach tennis & rdquor ;, the German warned at the start of the works of his tennis academy Boris Becker International tennis Academy in words collected by www.hessenschau.de.

Roland Garros with public

The champion of six Grand Slams but who never managed to conquer Roland Garros, was very optimistic about the progress of tennis after the coronavirus: “It is an encouraging sign for the industry that is struggling to survive. I even hope that the Roland Garros will take place with spectators “said the former 52-year-old German tennis player.

His academy, a miracle

Boris Becker believes that being able to open his academy has been little less than great luck with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic: “It is great that planning could go ahead despite the coronavirus crisis. The project did not falter, but there was not always the certainty that we could continue with our plans & rdquor ;, Becker said. “Therefore, it is a small miracle that we are here today despite the pandemic & rdquor;, he pointed out before the excavators started the construction of the center.