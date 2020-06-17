The Spanish singer Pablo Alborán (31 years old) openly confessed through his Instagram account his sexual preference.

« I am here to tell you that I am gay. Nothing happens, life remains the same, but I need to be a little bit happier than I already was, » the artist published.

In the video, he assures that he has never felt discriminated or hated because of his personal decision.

« I have always felt the freedom to love who I have loved, starting with my family, who have always supported me, » he says.

Then he adds: « I hope this makes it easier for them, but, above all, I do it for me. »

+ His motivations

In his most personal message to all his followers, he states that « we all feel strange, we rethink life and work, what makes us happy and what doesn’t. I would like to tell you something very personal. I have always fought for every expression that goes against any freedom. «

In this video, published on his Instagram account, with more than 5 million followers, Pablo points out that « many people suppose it, know it or simply do not care. »

+ Your reflections

« I have felt sheltered and accompanied when it comes to fulfilling each of my dreams. In my work, among my friends, in my record company I never felt discriminated, hated or felt that I was disappointing someone for being me », he continues, Apostille: « Unfortunately, there are many people who do not live it like this. And for that reason, without fear, I also hope that this message will make someone’s path easier. »

« But I do this for me, » he remarks, explaining immediately that he has always written songs with which anyone can feel « identified regardless of gender, age or even language. »

« For me, music is free and I want to feel as free as my songs. I want to be coherent, consistent and as responsible as possible to myself, » he stresses.

The musician anticipates that he will continue to focus his public life on his music and that he will try to do his work the best he knows, « from the bowels, with absolute respect for the profession and the public. »

At the end he emphasizes: « I want to thank you for the love I have always received, for the unconditional support you give me. I am crazy that we can see each other soon and show you everything I am preparing, a very special album is coming. I am sending you a hug very hard and live. «