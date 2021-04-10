“I am happy to have returned to compete more than two years later”

04/10/2021 at 12:29 AM CEST

The great sporting protagonist of the day at the European level was undoubtedly Pau Gasol, who had not played a game since February 10, 2019 with the Bucks and scored nine points on his return to FC Barcelona almost 20 years after his departure to the NBA.

“I am happy to have returned to racing after more than two years and in general with good feelings.. I’m still a bit lacking, but it’s normal. It is an important step and to continue working with enthusiasm and enthusiasm to do better in the next match and continue to pick up more rhythm & rdquor ;, said the Catalan.

“The colleagues are also excitedThey trust in my presence, in my decision-making capacity and I hope I can make the best possible decision. That’s what we’ve been doing in training for a month & rdquor ;, continued an excited Pau.

It has not been far from a bed of roses for Sant Boi. “After so long I have tried to enjoy the moment from the first second to the last. Behind there is a lot of work, but also many doubts and many ‘sticks’. And then I wanted to compete, which I think I did & rdquor ;, stressed the two-time NBA champion.

“Each player has to contribute and it will be important in what touches him. I will be at the disposal of Saras and the technical team to contribute what I can, always understanding that I will not be the decisive player that I have been for much of my career “, recognized the Catalan.

Regarding his performance, admitted that at times “the legs were a bit heavy and I lacked spark, but I have endured and I have been able to do things that I am happy with. Now, to keep working to do better, make fewer mistakes and be more refined & rdquor ;.

Pau Gasol ‘redebutó’ with good foot in the Barça

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

Pau went out to warm up with a shirt that could read ‘Kobe 24’ in memory of his friend who died in a helicopter accident and stressed that he has it “always present & rdquor; and also “his wife, his daughter and his entire family & rdquor ;.

Saras and the classic

Although he stressed that everything will depend on how he recovers from the game, Sarunas Jasikevicius indicated that if everything goes well “the normal thing would be that Pau can play tomorrow against Madrid& rdquor;.

“After some training sessions, it ends up a little more loaded than the others. I like this way, going very day by day and not thinking too far. Now we have some time in which he can train, he can play and we will go like robots. we joke sometimes when the megabytes run out the phone turns off “, added the Lithuanian.