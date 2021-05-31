“I am happy to be with the national team again”

05/31/2021 at 05:50 CEST

Efe

Lionel Messi, captain of the Argentine National Team and Barcelona, ​​did not hide his joy of dressing the albiceleste again for the double round of qualifying Heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and then the America’s Cup.

“I am happy to be here with all the boys, it is a strange, different situation, with which we have to live. We cannot have normal coexistence, little by little we are getting together, working and preparing the elimination games “Messi said in an interview published on the official site of the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

“We try to take all the recommendations they tell us, in the last Playoff game we had it was a bit similar. It got a little worse because of the country’s situation, which is unfortunately worse, we are having a bad time, many infected. Trying to accommodate ourselves and to collaborate with what they tell us to do everything right, “said the Albiceleste reference on care for the coronavirus pandemic.

When referring to the Copa América, where The Argentine National Team will seek a title that has been denied since 1993, Messi expressed: “I am very excited, with a lot of desire to do things well. In the last Copa América we left a good image, but we cannot stay with that. We want to continue growing, the last qualifying games were very good, unfortunately it happened A long time and we couldn’t get back together. We have to try to get back to that as quickly as possible and keep growing. “

“It is always special with the National Team, we want to win, it is the goal. The boys and the older ones have a lot of desire. I think there is a very united group, with a very large base that has been working since Scaloni started, with boys who are incorporate. We are making a very good group and that is the important thingIt is going to be a very strong group for the challenges to come, “concluded Messi.