“I am happy and satisfied with Jordi Alba. Keep it up “

03/30/2021

On at 21:18 CEST

The Spanish soccer coach, Luis Enrique Martinez, warned yesterday that the three points against Kosovo cannot be taken for granted before playing the game because “a rival who takes risks & rdquor; and that “it will complicate our lives & rdquor ;. Likewise, he positively appreciated the return of Jordi Alba to the national team and of whom, after the good game he played against Georgia, hopes that “he will continue to offer his best version & rdquor;

“Tomorrow I expect a difficult opponent. Kosovo is a team that pushes high, in an intense, daring, brave way & mldr; They start the play from behind, they want to play. I like teams to take risks, but it will complicate our lives because it has players in the middle of the field who create and have conditions & rdquor ;, said Luis Enrique to avoid confidence and not repeat the same mistakes as against Greece in Granada (1- one).

Praise to Jordi Alba

Luis Enrique was questioned about the return of Jordi Alba to the national team. The FC Barcelona side did not participate in the first game, but he did in the second, playing the 90 minutes and having an impact on the game. “He was in the line of Barça, decisive in the offensive phase, as almost always, and attentive in defense, especially in transitions thanks to his speed. He offered one of his best versions. I am happy and satisfied. Keep it up & rdquor ;.

The coach, former player and former Barça coach, also spoke about Pedri, which against Georgia suffered a hard tackle: “It ended well, but the action was very dangerous, but it caught him with his foot in the air. You have no problem & rdquor ;.

Slipped that Gerard Moreno, Villarreal forward, pI would hate to have minutes against Kosovo after not playing against Greece or Georgia. “He had two resonances, one at his club and the other at the national team, but we decided in an intelligent way that the player, until he had zero discomfort, would not play. He has trained well the last few days and if he is fit, the logical thing is that he is on the & rdquor; list.