“I am happier than expected”

06/03/2021

On at 22:43 CEST

EFE

The Spanish pilot Fernando Alonso declared this Thursday, the eve of the first training sessions of the Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix which will take place this weekend, which is “happier than expected” in his return to the championship after two years of absence.

Alonso sees that he still has time and work to get to fight for the top positions but he is happy with what they are achieving in the team: “It is a matter of time to hit the key. We are doing things well and I am not worried in terms performance. I’m happier than expected, I’m really enjoying every weekend. Even when there are no races, I miss it. I want to triple France and the two of Austria“said in Baku according to the Soymotor portal.

The Spaniard feels more comfortable in the race pace than during practice: “I am happy with Sundays, not with Saturdays. There are things we have to keep working on, especially when preparing the tires. On Sundays I am more or less happy, we have scored twice and in the other races we have been close to the top ten“he assured.

Recalling his departure from F1 in 2018, Alonso said: “It was necessary to stop two years. I had been in Formula 1 for 18 straight seasons without stopping. Full dedication was too demanding for me, and besides, I had other challenges ahead. I needed to make them to come back happier and enjoy myself, and I even felt like I was wasting my time with Formula 1 before 2018. Now I am free to have fun every weekend. ”