“I am grateful for what female artists did for my career”

Rich life, Macchu Pichu, BABY, Millions … it is difficult not to have heard at this point some of the songs of Camilo, an urban artist with two gold records behind him and who is facing his first tour, which starts these days in Spain.

The 27-year-old Colombian singer, perfect curled mustache, rings everywhere and a sweet smile, attends El HuffPost on the eve of heading to Murcia, which this Wednesday was his first destination on a list that exceeds twenty. Valencia, Cádiz or Castellón are next, but the My Hands tour will take you to all corners of our country, including Madrid and Barcelona, ​​capitals in which it has expanded capacity. The tour will last all summer, until on September 19 it is his turn to say goodbye to Spain from Bilbao, before giving some concerts in Europe and then continuing to the United States.

As he confesses, he feels “nervous” but “very eager” to meet the Spanish public, explains what Mis Manos means to him, reflects on machismo in the music industry, tells that he goes to therapy to handle those destabilizing situations that fame gives and declares his love for Spanish food.

What does My hands mean?

My hands are my instrument, my vehicle, that which is within me and makes it possible to connect with others, and a soundtrack for specific situations of others. That’s why my album is called My hands, that’s why my tour is called My hands, because apart from the fact that everything is done with the artisanal care of detail that only the hands have, it is also the point of connection with others. That is why the tour is called My Hands, which now becomes our hands. Hands up at last at the same time [las eleva al tiempo que pone una gran sonrisa]! In my case, for the first time.

Are you looking forward to that moment of meeting with the public?

I really want to meet the audience face to face. Not only because it has been a season in which we were estranged for obvious reasons, but because I was dreaming about that moment, not just the time of the pandemic, my whole life, because this is my first tour.

Yes, during the pandemic there was a lot of waiting because so many songs became part of the lives of many people. I’m happy it’s finally happening.

Do you need that happy moment, with those lyrics that give us high and moments of dancing?

I feel that these songs were a reason and excuse for joy for me at times when I needed it the most and I know they were also for many, many people. That these songs today happen at the same time in both worlds is something for me spiritual, I am very excited about that.

What is a rich life for Camilo? Does it have to do with Rolex or expensive clothes or anything like that?

I live a rich life, a luxurious life. I do not know if there is a greater luxury than being able to say that one does what he loves. Say that I dedicate myself to doing what I love every day of my life, surrounded by the people I love, for the people I love, meeting wonderful people, with my family full of health, with a wife who hugs me in all projects , with the possibility of impacting people’s lives in a positive way … If that is not the life of a rich man, and coming here to eat bread with tomato, omelette, anchovies … If that is not the life of a rich man, I don’t know what it can be!

What have you enjoyed the most, gastronomically?

Oh, how difficult! It is between the omelette and the tomato bread. Between those two universes I live with a happiness … [carcajada]

So we will have more for Spain …

Yes Yes.

Camilo, at different times during the interview. (Photo: SONY / EL HUFFPOST)

Changing the subject … you recently said ‘I can’t pretend to talk to the woman like I don’t talk to my wife’ [está casado con la actriz y cantante venezolana Evaluna Montaner]. Do you see that urban music that does not sexualize women is possible?

I don’t make music or write my lyrics thinking of standing firm in one position. I make music that is honest for me, I believe that the artist is called to be honest and to assume the consequences of his honesty. In my case, I am honest with what I do and not because I believe that we should all make lyrics like mine, I think I have to do the ones that are real to me. The lyrics come to me and they are like that, and I know they are the songs that are going to make my wife smile. My music is not a flag against anything or in favor of things being … no. I am a fan of honesty and I celebrate it.

When you write for other artists [entre otros temas, es coautor de la letra de Sin Pijama, de Becky G]Do you do it with a different chip?

I do it from the deep respect for the identity of the other artist, the gratitude also that they come to me to invite me to be part of that exploration of their identity, and the respect of who they are. I do not like to impose myself on top of anyone’s identity and when I write for someone it is from the search for their identity. I am more like an explorer than a fountain.

We recently spoke with the singer Lola Indigo and she told us that, due to her experience as a woman in music, she believes that they have it more difficult or that they have to show more. Does machismo still exist in the world of music?

It makes me very happy and very hopeful the situation that the music industry is experiencing now, where it is less and less like that. Yes that we come (and without realizing it, and also realizing it and we kept it) from a very macho industry and the most impressive thing of all is that nobody asked it and that was the scariest thing, the silence behind it, but I feel every time less. There is still a long way to go for it to be one more situation as it should be, but I think we are taking steps towards that place.

I am grateful for what exactly female artists, in the genre in which I participate, did for my career. The first opportunities I had as a composer and producer were given to me by female artists of the urban genre, especially: Becky G, Natti Natasha, Carol G, Leslie Grace, Lali Espósito, Anitta, India Martínez …

They were all artists who invited me to write. They were the ones who opened the door for me and I celebrate that the industry is turning towards that fairer place every time.

More and more artists are opening up to talk about how fame affects their mental health, they talk about their anxiety or that they have gone to the psychologist. How do you carry fame?

I am a person passionate about mental, spiritual and body self-care. Yes, I wake up every day and try to have a moment in airplane mode with the phone, looking for what is profoundly important, what is essential. I have my weekly therapy sessions as well, of revisits and personal study of situations that I don’t want to get over me. This is a very stimulating environment and world, towards the positive and towards the negative, and destabilizing. I am blessed to have a family that accompanies me, that embraces me; I am blessed that my wife accompanies me in that process as well and I am blessed to accompany her in hers. Arriving at night, before going to sleep, looking into each other’s eyes and revisiting the day together is something that has always kept me with my feet on the ground.

I find it surprising that only now is the topic of talking about mental health and spiritual health beginning to normalize. I find it curious that it still happens that I say ‘Well, guys, I have to go because I have therapy with my psychologist’ and they say ‘Oh, Cami, are you okay? And I ‘Yes, I am a bitch’, precisely because of that, to continue being incredible.

You mention the spiritual … God is very important to you both personally and also in your music. What reactions do you find?

I make music from the honesty and I talk about what is true for me, as it is true that I do not believe that any of this is a coincidence or a purely material experience. There is a fountain and I try to get closer to the fountain. I look for it, beyond calling it in some way or believing that the way I celebrate it or live it is the correct one. I celebrate that a lot in my music too and I respect people who celebrate it in a different way or who don’t agree with mine. I have never received a direct criticism and I do not judge whoever does it either.

The pandemic caught you newly married. How has it affected you personally and creatively?

The pandemic for me was a time of reorganization of priorities. I am very grateful for the lessons learned from the blows that the pandemic has given us. The crisis always reveals important things and rearranges things for you. It cost us a lot in the family, we lost very close people, from our first circle, and that destabilized us a lot but it did reorganize us a little and pulled us by the ears and landed us on our priorities. From a creative point of view, I also had a lot of time to be at home and the opportunity to revisit things that I didn’t have time and it was a very fertile time as well.

How is the experience of working with your partner?

In my case working with my wife has been precious. I respect and admire her so much for how excellent she is at what she does that it is a blessing to have her, regardless of her being my wife. If not, I would still be deeply honored and fortunate to work with her. Yes, there is a complicity that our relationship brings us that allows us to create in a more honest, purer and more real way. Nobody knows me like my wife knows me.

During your stay in Madrid there have been demonstrations for the murder of Samuel, presumed to be homosexual. I do not know if you have had the opportunity to see this news or to find out about it, what do you feel?

Two things happened to me. First, it was a nice surprise to arrive in Madrid at a time when so much was happening. Seeing that celebration filled me with enthusiasm. I am passionate about celebrating diversity. It stabbed me in the center of the solar plexus. They told me last night, you tell me again and it gives me a tachycardia because [resopla] They are one of those things that leave you speechless. You can’t believe it, it’s like a nightmare. Knowing that these things continue to happen … it lays the foundations for me.

About your relationship with Spain, have you ever said that you would love to do something with Fito and Fitipaldis and that you have grown up listening to Spanish music. Who are your references?

Spain has been for me a fundamental piece of who I am as a creative person today. Among the first things in my musical imagination were Paco de Lucía, Camarón, Tomatito, Duquende, Potito … all the cassettes that were in my house. Older, in adolescence, some friends there in Colombia introduced me to Fito and the Fitipaldis, among others, and I fell in love with them again. I fell in love with El Canto del Loco and then with Dani Martín and now I have the opportunity for him to be one of my closest friends and Pablo Alborán as well.

