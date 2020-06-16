José Antonio Avilés needs a break and after making important statements, such as that he is « a drug addict of lies », on Sunday June 14 in ‘Viva la vida, he declared: « Today is my last day, for the moment, on television. » About to say goodbye to Madrid, the cameras of ‘The Ana Rosa program’ they have approached the Atocha station to speak with the former survivor.

Marta Riesco and Avilés, from Atocha, in ‘The Ana Rosa program’

The reporter Marta Riesco asked him if he was on his way to Córdoba, to which Avilés replied yes, that he was « going home to rest. » During recording, a man shouted addressing him interrupting the interview: « You have achieved what Claudia Cardinale in his time, Avilés! You haven’t said a truth, man. Not even one. You haven’t said one, « exclaimed the spontaneous.

Riesco asked him how he handles bullying and to what extent it affects him. « You yourselves have verified it right now », commented the collaborator, clarifying that moments like this are lived daily. « I am going to rest, I have already said it, and I hope to return when I am recovered », He confessed while declaring to have the full support of his family at this time.

You will continue your psychological treatment

When asked what he was going to spend his free time in Córdoba now, Avilés repeated that what he needs is « rest and disconnect »: « I am going, rest and when I can come back, I will come back » and he also acknowledges that when he does he will do it « renewed what is what I need ». « Are you going to continue with the psychological treatment? « , the reporter asked, to which he replied: « Of course, I have to get well. »