“I am going to behead you and disfigure you so that your non-mother does not recognize you”

It is one thing to heat up a fight and it is taken for granted that certain risque words, that certain misplaced attitudes may be justified, but from there to the words that the American Deontay Wilder has dedicated to Tyson fury there is a great gulf.

Both will meet for the third time on July 24, after the first meeting between both heavy hands ended in a draw (2018) and last year the Briton ended up kneeling down to his opponent. Waiting for this great day to come in Las Vegas, the atmosphere already begins to heat up between them, although Wilder has crossed, at least the verbal one.

The mentality I have is to hurt a person as bad as Fury

In an interview with the YouTube channel 78SPORTStv, the ‘Bronze bomber’ is dispatched at ease against the ‘Gypsy’.

“The mentality I have is to hurt a person as bad as Fury, to the point that I’m going to disfigure him so that his mother doesn’t know who he is. I want to behead him ”.

To which he added: “I am the boxer who hits the strongest in the history of heavyweights and I will continue to be”, and is that Wilder does not forgive Fury that he tried to avoid the trilogy between them for the benefit Anthony Joshua, which he saw as “cowardice.”

We will see what is now the answer of Tyson fury.