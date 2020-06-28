Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

Carlos Salcido is one of the newest idols in Striped Chivas from Guadalajara because in the club he got several championships under the technical direction of Matías Almeyda. The former Mexican national team admitted that a future will return to Sacred Flock Well, he considers it his second home.

« Someday, someday, that’s for sure, I’m going to return to Chivas, Chivas is my home, even if it is to sweep but I’m going to return to Guadalajara« Commented the champion soccer player Closing 2017 in interview for MVS.

On the other hand he admitted that he is enjoying his stage within the Mexican Football League. « Today we have to be on this side, it is a very good job, a good challenge that I am enjoying a lot because it is a different stage in which I have a great responsibility delivered to achieve the results and grant transparency« He added Salcido.

Carlos Salcido retired as a professional player at the end of the Opening 2019 and his last club was Veracruz. Now the former footballer will be the new president of the Mexican Football League, contest that could start in early September.