“I am doing many things well and in others I have to improve”

06/07/2021 at 9:34 PM CEST

The Spanish Rafael Nadal he was satisfied with his Qualification for the Roland Garros quarter-finals and assured that his game is at a good level, but acknowledged that he has to improve some things.

“The closer you get to the final rounds the difficulty increases. I think I’m fine. I’ve done a lot of things well these last four weeks, from Rome to here, and some things can be improved. I have to give more continuity to the things that I am doing well“, he said after defeating the Italian Jannik Sinner by 7-5, 6-3 and 6-0.

Despite these errors, which he attributed to moments of lack of concentration, Nadal noted that “the level has been high and is going higher“The Spaniard recognized those moments of downturn after having won the first two games of the first set and, to a lesser extent, in the middle of the second, but in general he was happy with his level.

But He assured that concentration errors “must be solved before”, because the Italian had a service in his favor to sign up the first round, until the reaction of Nadal, which prevented it. “I have regained my calm in time (…) When you win games like today and you realize that things work calmly, it helps you to become aware that this is the right path,” he said.

About his rival for a place in the semifinals, the Argentine Diego schwartzman, Nadal assured that “it’s always difficult“.” He has regained confidence in this tournament because he has won games again. His gravel tour had not been the best, but here he has started to win games and he will want to do well, he will have an extra motivation for having overcome a difficult situation, “he said.