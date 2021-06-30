“I am convinced that Spain can be champion”

06/30/2021 at 12:25 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Denmark coach, Kasper hjulmand, has highlighted the good level of Luis Enrique’s Spain and considers it one of the main favorites to be champion: “I love Spain. I love how they play and how they open the games. I am convinced that they can win.”.

The Danish, who is a firm admirer of Pep Guardiola and the offensive style of the teams, has emphasized his great sympathy for the blocks that they propose and are built from the ball: “I have a lot of sympathy for the teams that go out to find the games, that take the initiative. Spain can go all the way to the final”.

The former Nordsjælland manager has acknowledged that the national team have had some fragile moments, but insists that the trend is exponential: “Spain has, however, shown some weaknesses, but it can only get better”.

Denmark, one of the best covered

Kasper Hjulmand has built a block that is going from less to more in this European Championship. After experiencing a black episode with the Eriksen case, the Danes enforced the goal difference with a win over Russia to be in the round of 16 and a choral exhibition against Wales has catapulted it as one of the covered that best football practicedto.

The Danes have found in Damsgaard, Mæle, Højbjerg or Kjaer the foundations on which to build dynamic, electrical and dangerous equipment in equal measure. Against Belgium, despite losing 1-2, Kasper Hjulmand’s men showed a great version and an authoritarian scoring side.