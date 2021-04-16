“I am convinced that Getafe will be saved”

04/16/2021 at 8:50 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Since the arrival of José Bordalás to the bench of the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Getafe has grown gradually to consolidate itself as a team with European aspirations. However, this season is not being much less pleasant for the azulones, who are four points from relegation. The Getafe coach has appeared on Radiogaceta to talk about the club’s current affairs.

Last year, Getafe played the last 16 of the Europa League against Inter Milan after eliminating Ajax in the previous round. However, the situation of Madrid has undergone a radical change. “We knew it was going to be a difficult year. If even great teams have a hard time staying at a great level for 3-4 years, imagine a modest team like ours.. This season is more realistic. “

The Madrid team is mired in a terrible streak, with only one win in twelve games. “We can give the approach we want, but the reality is that the First Division is becoming more even. Football, as I predicted, is changing, now anyone can beat anyone and this is reflected in the classification. However, the lack of scoring ability is weighing us down excessively. “

This Sunday, Real Madrid will visit the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum in a key match for the interests of both teams. “It is never a good time to face Real Madrid, despite the casualties. A squad of the stature of Real Madrid has high-level players. We know it will be a difficult game, but we have a great need to score points and we will go out to win. However, we know that the favorite is Real Madrid. “

Madrid, Barça, Villarreal, Celta, Granada … Getafe faces the final stretch of the season against category rivals. However, this circumstance does not seem to intimidate Bordalás. “The calendar is what it is, we are not going to change it, but I am convinced that in the end the team will achieve salvation“.