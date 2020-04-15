German tennis player Alexander Zverev believes that the stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic “it is an advantage for older players” like Roger Federer or Rafa Nadal, but se has been “convinced” that once the pandemic passes and it returns to normal, this “changing of the guard” will take place at the top of world tennis with the arrival of young people like him.

04/15/2020 at 13:00

CEST

Sport.es

Asked about the dominance of Novak Djokovic (32 years old), Nadal (33) and Federer (38)Zverev stressed that all three “have more experience and know exactly what to do.” “They will also be fresher after the break. Therefore, rest is more of an advantage for older players. But I am convinced: after this comes the changing of the guard “, he confided in statements to Sport Bild.

Train in Florida

The 22-year-old German is seventh in the ATP world ranking, although it became number 3 in 2017. He is currently with his family and his technical body.ico in Florida (United States), where you have access to a tennis court to train.

Asked about the future of tennis, Zverev said he would agree to play behind closed doors and that “it would be great if you could play two ‘big’ tournaments this year. “In this sense, the Australian Open has already been held, Wimbledon was canceled, Roland Garros was postponed to September and the US Open remains unchanged, for the moment

.