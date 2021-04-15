“I am concerned about mental health, his especially”

Ana Sánchez, secretary of Organization of the PSOE. (Photo: Europa Press)

The plenary session of the Cortes of Castilla y León has experienced several moments of tension this Tuesday, especially when the Minister of Health, Verónica Casado, said, in a response to the socialist attorney Patricia Gómez, that she is especially concerned about mental health and hers , which has caused the complaints of the socialist bench and that has ended with the expulsion of Ana Sánchez, secretary of Organization of the PSOE.

After several debates with a high tone between the socialist group and the government team, the Minister of Health began her intervention when asked about the management of the pandemic in Valladolid, ironing that “good doses of anxiolytics” are necessary for asking the PSOE attorneys “so aggressively”.

After asking the socialist attorney Patricia Gómez “not to play with an issue as important as mental health”, the counselor has assured that she is concerned “a lot” and has added that “hers especially”, which has led to the boos of the PSOE bench and the reproaches of its number two, Ana Sánchez, who has been expelled for being called to order three times.

“If I have to be alone in this plenary session, I will be alone. I will not allow anyone to use this chamber again if they do not have the floor, ”said the president of the Chamber, Luis Fuentes, who a few seconds later expelled Sánchez, who before leaving the room had complained that do not do the same with the counselor and has approached Fuentes to touch her shoulder as a reproach.

“Peace of mind, that way of touching you on the shoulder seems to me quite striking,” the counselor has resumed her intervention, who has warned the socialists that “no matter how much they shout they will not persuade.”

