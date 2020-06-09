Tuesday 09 June, 2020

The Uruguayan nationalized Peruvian footballer showed his happiness of being in the ‘Cacique’, despite the recent problems with his contract that have him unable to collect unemployment insurance. “I feel good, nobody has called me from anywhere,” said the former Sporting Cristal.

Gabriel Costa arrived at Colo Colo in 2019, after serving the best seasons of his career at Sporting Cristal, under the mandate of Mario Salas. But in this almost year and a half with the albos, the player has not yet managed to show his full potential. That, added to the problems he is having with his contract, have questioned his continuity in the ‘Cacique’.

But Costa is sure of what he wants. In conversation with LasSConversa, the player was happy to be in Colo Colo, explaining that “I am happy here, I have a contract, I want to fulfill it and if any better opportunity arises, I will take it, but here I am comfortable, happy.”

Regarding the situation that has him without being able to collect the unemployment insurance, Costa added that “there is the issue of the agreement with the club, which we could not finalize and I am with the unemployment insurance, but the club is not in charge of a a lot of things. There is a document problem, and I still cannot collect it, but I know it is solvable ”.

On the other hand, the former Sporting Cristal said that the reception he has had in Chile is very good, detailing that “when you arrive, people treat you well, the people of Chile are good. I obviously have to give, you have to win over the people on the court, like anywhere. I feel good, nobody has called me from anywhere, and I have a contract and I want to respect it, I want to stay here in Chile. ”

Finally, the player made a comparison between Peruvian and Chilean soccer, on which he said that “the Peruvian player is a coach. Here it is more physical, more prepared, but it does not change much. The theme of adaptation is important and if you do well, stand out and do well, everything goes into the background. Coming to another place, to other colleagues, to another city, changes you and you have to adapt. I’m going to do my best to stay here. ”