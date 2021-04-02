“I am clear that Toquero is the candidate of the Federation”

03/02/2021 at 17:58 CET

David Aganzo, candidate for reelection as president of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), said Tuesday that he is “clear” that Gaizka Toquero is the “candidate” of the federation and he pointed out that, for the new legislature of the union, it will flag “fundamental values ​​such as unity, transparency and independence.”

Aganzo (Madrid, 1981) will opt for re-election to a position he has held since November 2017, when he replaced Luis Rubiales, who left the presidency to stand in the elections of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

“This candidacy carries the values ​​of leadership, closeness, equality, efficiency, professionalism, solidarity, commitment and honesty,” said Aganzo, during the presentation of his candidacy, entitled ‘The value that unites us’.

The other candidacy is headed by Gaizka Toquero (Vitoria, 1984), a former footballer for Athletic, Alavés, Zaragoza, Eibar and Sestao River, who retired in May 2019.

“I have nothing with Toquero. I know him because we have helped him from AFE and I am clear that he is the federation’s candidate. I know that the other candidate has met in a hotel with federations”, he stressed.

Aganzo, former Real Madrid, Espanyol and Valladolid footballer, among other clubs, assured that for this new stage in AFE qualities such as “humility, unity, transparency and independence” should also be important.

“They have tried to destroy the union with a dirty war and in every way, but we have had thirteen trials and we have won all thirteen. That is why I highlight the message of independence, to which one another of training, future and desire. Our candidacy is totally clean and people know who is behind it. We are going to dialogue with any interlocutor, but the commitment is only with colleagues, “he said.

It is precisely because of the value of independence that José Antonio Camacho has decided to enter the candidacy as a member, who experienced the creation of the union in 1978 when he was a professional footballer.

“There is a difficult and long road because we must continue defending all categories of football. AFE has to be independent, it cannot be a branch of anyone. The player has strength and we have to be united, but always independent, although Let’s talk to everyone, “Camacho said.

Among the objectives that Aganzo outlined for the next legislature are to promote the future Sports Law, improve the First and Second Agreement, update the Second B agreement, improve and regulate the Third Party’s working conditions, internationalization so that the brand is recognized abroad, AFE sessions for women, professionalization of women’s football and modernization of the entity to adapt it to the digital age.

In David Aganzo’s candidacy, Diego Rivas appears as general secretary and José Luis Morales, Jordi Alba, Silvia Messeguer, Lucas Pérez and Jade Boho Sayo are vice presidents. In addition, as members are Adrián González Morales, José Antonio Camacho, Juan Manuel Marrero, José Verdú ‘Toché’, Daniel Giménez Hernández, Javier López Mora-Gil, Ruth Acedo and Ismael Gil Broncano.

The AFE electoral calendar establishes the date of Wednesday, March 3, for the provisional proclamation of the candidacies received until last Friday and that of Monday, the 8th, for the final, once the possible claims have been resolved.

From 9 to 18 it will be the deadline to request the vote by mail, which may be issued at the notary in charge of it until April 6, three days before the Extraordinary General Assembly for holding the elections, the result of which It will be final on April 14.