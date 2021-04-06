“I am clear that the team is First Class”

04/06/2021 at 5:47 PM CEST

The ‘Calleja era’ has already started. After the removal of Abelardo, Alavés presented their new coach yesterday, the third this year. In Mendizorroza they expect a lot from him, because currently the babazorro team occupies the last place and the Madrid coach has the difficult mission of keeping him in the highest category. And Calleja has no doubts. “I am clear that the team is from the First Division, there is a squad made by a group of professionals and we want to change the negative dynamic & rdquor;, sentenced the preparer. “If we weren’t sure we wouldn’t have considered being able to come & rdquor;he added.

Maximum illusion

The new coach of the ‘Glorious’ did not hide his desire and enthusiasm to take the ship from Alava. “It is a challenge that motivates me and excites me, and my team and I had a clear decision yes, with” desire to work and very excited & rdquor ;, He said. At the moment, the contract binds him to Alavés until the end of the course, although the sports director, Sergio Fernández, dropped that he hopes the relationship between the two will be long.

And beyond the bad sports situation, the controversy with Lucas Pérez and Abelardo was not without its presence at the presentation press conference. But Calleja stated which has “all the players & rdquor; because you will need them and in this situation you cannot remove anyone from the middle Next challenge: Athletic in San Mamés.