Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image He will debut at Roland Garros at the age of 18. He did not manage to pass the screening of the previous phase in October, he did it on the fast track at the second attempt. He has rolled in his three games, giving up only eleven games. After beating the Slovak Lukas lacko by 6-3 and 6-3 and to the Italian Andrea Pellegrino placeholder image 6-1 and 6-2, has closed its classification this Friday beating the Chilean Alexander Taibo by 6-1 and 6-1.

Spectacular the Murcian, who has eight consecutive victories, since he arrived in Paris after triumphing in the Oeiras ATP Challenger, in Portugal. He has just made his debut in the world top-100, he is 94th and its youngest member.

The ward of Juan Carlos Ferrero placeholder image I was waiting for the draw of the places for the ‘qualies’ in the table, being able to produce an immediate crossing with the Swiss Roger Federer or german Alexander Zverev.

“I wouldn’t mind if they put me on one side or the other. I would learn something new. If it is with Federer, it would be a dream and if I play against Zverev again, it would also be incredible. Against everyone he can learn. The one who is there is for something, “said the Murcian.

You feel fit and confident. “Personally, I think I am capable of winning anyone. Against Federer or Zverev it would be very difficult, but I would have my chances, just like against another or against a qualifier ”. And he will do it with another who has passed the previous one, the Valencian Bernabé Zapata, 24 years old and 128 in the world, which debuts in Grand Slam.

The hunger to want to eat each rival, to play at a good level

He has the Grand Slam experience of Australian Open, where he surpassed the previous one and won a match in the main draw, to the Dutch Botic Van de Zandschulp, losing in the second round with the Swede Mikael Ymer. “I am going to try to improve it. I am more prepared than then ”, he meant.

“I am very happy to display this level, I feel very comfortable on the court, playing very well. And, above all, the level of attitude and activation that I am having, which is the key. The hunger to want to eat each rival, to display a good level. I’m really looking forward to continuing to play games, “he explained.

My weak point was my head and attitude, and I am showing a good mentality

Burn stages at high speed. And he wants to keep improving without pause. “My weak point was the level of head and attitude, and I am showing a good level of play and mentality. I hope it continues to be like this, growing as I am doing and continuing to improve the weaknesses that I have ”.