The Colombian actress Ana María Orozco who starred in Beatriz Pinzón in « Yo soy Betty, la fea », he was about to leave of the soap opera, something that would undoubtedly have been a complete chaos for the production. Know the details.

« I am Betty, the ugly » is the most successful Colombian soap opera from the last 20 years and the story continues after his return to the small screen thanks to Netflix.

This soap opera it marked an entire generation Thanks to the story of Beatriz Pinzón Solano, a real woman who enters the fashion and beauty industry, where despite everything being qualified by appearance, she manages to make a difference for her great intelligence.

His persistence in doing the right things and conquering his boss has a nice happy ending, when the protagonists get married and even have a daughter.

This production opened the doors to Ana María Orozco, who is recognized in several countries for its iconic leading role.

However, not everything was always rosy and it was in an interview in 2005 that Orozco revealed that he was about to leave the paper.

Without a doubt acting for a production takes several sacrifices, it is there where Ana remembers that they spent about 18 hours on set recording and despite the fact that many thought that the actors were the ones who earned quite well, the channel kept most of the money.

That is why she I was no longer happy with the treatment I received and he began to complain, and the tension began to grow when his contract ended in the middle of recording and the channel discussed his renewal.

Because of this, Ana didn’t show up on set for two days since his lawyers were in the middle of negotiating his contract.

That matter was what made the actress think that she would abandon her role, but a few days later she confirmed that never had the intention leaving work alone.

However, given the resounding success, the channel gave the order to extend the soap opera and decided to make monthly contracts.

Fortunately, the soap opera continued with the success they had; although after that the actress decided to leave his country and live in Argentina.

It is worth mentioning that Maria announced that they no longer receive royalties from the novel Because they are only supported by the law on interpreter rights, and this does not contemplate all the adaptations that have been made worldwide in history.