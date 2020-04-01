Until a few days ago, Javier Castillejo (Parla, March 22, 1968) was preparing young boxing promises with the stripes of having been world champion in two different categories, but in his gym in Parla he no longer smells of liniment and the bags are now not reeling after the impact of the jab. Now, the Spanish legend has stopped giving masterclasses among the 16 strings to act in solidarity that has returned to the covers almost 20 years after half the country lay in front of the television for its historic fight against Óscar de la Hoya. Now, Javier Castillejo bring food to the elderly to their homes. It is their way of defeating the coronavirus by K.O. He counts it in OK DAILY.

Question: Less than a month ago I was at your school teaching young people and now, standing up for older people when they need it most.

Answer: In its day I did a volunteer with the Red Cross. Seeing everything that was happening with this damn virus, I decided to go to the headquarters in Parla and collaborate in some volunteer work because I think that at this time it is necessary to help people.

Q: And what does your work consist of?

A: I bring food to the elderly and to those who cannot leave their home for various reasons. We make the purchase and bring it to your homes.

Q: Chapeau.

A: We take care of giving people a shopping list and we point out the products they can buy thanks to a card donated by the Red Cross in collaboration with Carrefour. Afterwards, we go to the supermarket to do the shopping and we bring it to her house so that they don’t go out.

Q: Like this all day?

A: Sometimes I go in the morning, sometimes in the afternoon. When the situation requires it. They send me a quadrant, then I go to the Red Cross headquarters and they give me all the addresses to start distributing. I take turns with other people who are also doing this work.

Q: Does this fill more than lifting the world champion belt?

A: For me this tastes better than a victory. It fills me up a lot and I do it with pleasure.

Q: They say that the coronavirus is killed by solidarity.

A: Helping is a normal thing for me, I don’t give it much importance either. I’m surprised by the people who are calling me … it’s not something that costs me work.

Q: But it puts you on the front line of battle. Take a risk.

A: Yes, I am on the front line. Although we are protected with masks and gloves we also play it. We are there in danger but something must be done for people who cannot get out.

Q: People with coronaviruses too, I imagine.

A: Sure, we go to houses of people who are with coronavirus. Also very old people who are sick and cannot get out. And people who are very lonely. Loneliness is the worst.

Q: You are a legend of this country. They will recognize you, right?

A: Yes, there are people who do recognize me. Some are surprised.

Q: How are you quarantined?

A: We try to do it in the best possible way. Reading, studying and doing sports. You have to be active.

Q: At the moment the Javier Castillejo Boxing School has had to close.

A: The gym is closed, so this, like many people, affects me financially. I am self-employed so imagine …

Q: You will have had to pay the fee this month.

A: Of course I have had to pay. I do not believe anything about the measures that the government has said. At the moment everything that has been said is not very clear.

Q: Are yours in good health?

A: Yes, at the moment no one close to me is infected.

Q: For the readers. What do you have to do to volunteer?

A: If you want to collaborate you just have to go to a Red Cross headquarters and ask for information.

Q: We won this match.

A: We will win by K.O.