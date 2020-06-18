The political Pep Guardiola is back. The Manchester City coach took advantage of the post-victory press conference against Arsenal to talk about the revolts in the United States following the murder of George Floyd. Catalan did not bite his tongue.

« Whites should apologize for the way we have treated blacks for 400 years. I’m ashamed of what white people have done »Pep assured after a question from a journalist.

Later, Sampedor’s took the opportunity to send a message of hope: «Perhaps the new generations will understand better that we are all human beings. Every gesture is important to humanity. You have to support them day by day », commented on the #BlackLivesMatters movement.

Guardiola’s Manchester City, which is awaiting confirmation of where the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 will be played against Real Madrid, returned in the best possible way after confinement: thrashed against Arteta’s Arsenal to get strong in second place.