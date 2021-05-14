Rosalía Iglesias, wife of the ex-treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, has refused to testify in the commission of inquiry of the Congress of Deputies on the ‘Kitchen operation’ to avoid “damaging the judicial procedure”, but he has acknowledged that in those years he felt “fear” for his life and that of his family.

Iglesias has appeared in the commission by videoconference, accompanied by her lawyer, from the Alcalá-Meco prison where he is serving a sentence of almost 13 years for the first period of the Gürtel plot. At the beginning of his speech, he indicated that, despite being “a victim” of the parapolice operation investigated in the National High Court, he was not going to testify as it was a “judicialized case” in which there is “a secret part and that is being followed doing research”.

Following the advice of your attorneys, declined to answer questions from parliamentary groups in order not to “prejudice the judicial procedure”, in which the person is found to be injured, or the “persons under investigation”.

“I am the first interested in knowing the truth”

“I am the first interested in knowing the truth of this case. I am a victim along with my family, we have been very harmed, we have lived a very hard situation “, has added. Thus, to questions from the socialist deputy Andrea Fernández, the first to question the wife of the ‘popular former treasurer, who, among other questions, has tried to ask her about the assault of a false priest in her home, the wife of the’ popular former treasurer ‘He has indicated that he is “sorry” and that he would like to “be able to relate” all that his family has “suffered”, but that he could not.

“I don’t like this posture, but Obviously I follow the advice they have given me and I have to do it she pointed out. The only thing I can say is that they were so serious that there was a trial and that man was sentenced to 22 years in prison, but the media played it down because it was the family of Luis Bárcenas. “

Avoid answering about the driver

Iglesias has also not answered most of the questions asked about the former family chauffeur, Sergio Ríos, who is being investigated for his participation in the operation after being caught as a police informant. He has confirmed that they had confidence in him and that in fact he had the keys to his house “and could make use of them.” Still, he has pointed out that He was also not aware at the time if he was being under surveillance. Asked by the Socialist deputy if she felt “fear” at any time for her own integrity or that of a member of her family, such as her son or her husband, Iglesias has answered: “Of course she does.”

“They were moments, months and years in which I have lived in a rather complicated way but I could not say if observed, watched”, has subsequently stood out during the question time of ERC deputy Pilar Vallugera. He has also admitted that he knew that Sergio Ríos had a weapon, but has declined to answer when he found out about it. “I must not answer,” he said.