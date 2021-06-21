“I am a great believer in Karma and the victory goes to Seve”

06/21/2021

The Spanish Jon Rahm, who lived his most memorable day as a professional by winning the 121st edition of the United States Open this Sunday, said he was a “great believer” in Karma and was convinced that something good was in store for him to return to the field of Toorey Pines, where he got his first professional title.

It happened like that, Rahm with a final record of 67 strokes (-4) and a cumulative of 278 (-6) took the champion title, the first in a major, a cash prize of 1.89 million euros (2.25 million dollars), and being the first Spaniard to win the tournament.

Rahm’s historic victory It was produced in the same field that in 2017 won the Farmers Insurance Open 2017, the first professional title on the PGA Tour, of the six that he already owns, and it also happened just three weeks after he was forced to withdraw from the Memorial because of Covid-19 when he had everything in his favor to take the victory.

“I am a great believer in karma,” said an excited Rahm. “After what happened a couple of weeks ago, I stayed very positive knowing that great things were going to happen. I didn’t know what, but we were reaching a place where I got my first win and it is a very special place for me and my family. . I felt the stars were aligning“.

When he came off the 18th green after his round, which ended with a memorable birdie, Rahm was hugged by Phil Mickelson’s brother, Tim, who was his college golf coach at Arizona State. Rahm told Tim Mickelson: “I believed it”.

But not only had he achieved a special and significant title, he had he also became the first Spaniard to do soHence, his satisfaction was even greater, as it is also done on the traditional Father’s Day, which is celebrated in the United States, with his three-month-old son, Kepa, in his arms.

“This was definitely for Seve“Rahm said, referring to his Spanish golf idol, Seve Ballesteros.” I know we talked a lot about Seve at the Masters, but I know he wanted to win this one above all. “

While to his son, in his arms, he had already told him how much the triumph meant, although he still could not realize it, but that very soon he would.

The 26-year-old Rahm also made up for all the bad times with forced abandonment at the Memorial tournament.

This time, her parents were at Torrey Pines to witness a world-class performance. crowned by one of the great finals in US Open history.

“It had to happen in a beautiful setting like this“Rahm noted.” Three generations of Rahms on this green. One of them doesn’t know what’s going on. “

But the golf world does already know about the legend that Rahm is beginning to become, who at 26 is at the pinnacle of the sport.

For now is once again the leader in the world rankings ousting the American Dustin Johnson, who finished in nineteenth place with a cumulative 286 (+2), and with 600 points for the FedEx Cup he climbed 17 places to place in second place.