I am 100% ready for Bivol

Before Zurdo Ramírez’s fight against Barrera, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol posted the following on social media: “@zurdoramirez, I have never avoided a challenge. Good luck in the fight against Barrera and then let’s do it. “

Zurdo now hopes that Bivol lives up to his words.

“Bivol is definitely one of my main goals,” Ramírez said. “Our two teams have explored the fight and they know where to find me. After calling me online, I would be surprised if he would retract his comments, but it is boxing and you can never be too sure until the contracts are signed. He called me on social media and his side knows I’m available. If it doesn’t happen I’m sure he would have a good reason why, but, at the end of the day, I’m 100 percent in favor of this fight and his team is fully aware of it. “