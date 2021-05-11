“I always wanted to be like you”

This Monday, La 1 broadcast the sixth -and last- night of auditions on The Dancer. In this way, the teams of the three captains (Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Lola Indigo and Rafa Méndez) are already closed and the next phase of the format can begin. Whoever it was Professor in Fame, Let’s dance! had the direct pass of the night.

And he did not decide to give it to just any dancer, but to one who, he said, is what he would have always dreamed of being, although life took him by other roads: Brown is Swiss, his mother is from the Dominican Republic and his father from Belgium. For that reason and because of the trajectory as a dancer that has dragged on since he was 12 years old, the young man has traveled a lot.

“When I speak of dance, I speak of people like you” “

However, his career was cut short when, two years ago, the school where I worked had to close. The artist assured that, therefore, he is at 50% of what he can do, but that was enough to dazzle everyone, but especially Méndez, who could not hold back his tears. “I dreamed of being a dancer like you and life took me the other way, but when I speak of dance, I speak of people like you “, He said.

For her part, Lola Indigo predicted that Charly could be perfectly the winner of the show. She chose the modern dance group D’oo Wap for her team, while Miguel Ángel Muñoz opted for acrobatic dancers Javier and Alexis. Finally, Rafa Méndez, in addition to Charly Brown, chose Claudia La Utrerana, granddaughter of Paco de Utrera.