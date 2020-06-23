The Undertaker’s family was recently interviewed by Mario Lopez and WWE posted the interview on YouTube.

You can see the full video interview below:

The Daughter of Undertaker and her interesting answers

During the interview, Taker’s daughter Kaia was asked who her favorite fighter is, and she replied to Aleister Black (who is a current WWE RAW Superstar).

The reason she gave for that is that they both have elegant movements. For those who didn’t get it, Kaia fights with her father and punches him every time she uses her final move: KNL (Kaia’s Neck Lock). She wanted to show movement during the interview, but Taker said he doesn’t want to be embarrassed at the time.

In the same way, I assure that your dad The Undertaker is in his Top 100 of fighters for sure.

When asked how she feels when she sees her father in the main event, she said she thinks she is going to lose, because she can’t even beat her!

It was also revealed that the day Undertaker defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 34 Kaia couldn’t help but be sad and cry, and Cena had to comfort her backstage after her loss to her father.

Without a doubt another side of Taker that we know and without a doubt it lets us see its most human part.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.