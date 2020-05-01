Presenter Adriane Galisteu has a busy schedule even without leaving home and in full quarantine. Do not stop having projects and making lives. Agreed to do one with the “They on the Red Carpet” in the middle of two others, this Thursday (30th). With no tongue in cheek, he told how his day-to-day quarantine is going, talked about his spotted abdomen, his weight of 58 kg, but that his goal is always 56 kg, with 1.74 m in height.

He also says that he does not know how to deal with hair and will stay with roots and whites until the quarantine ends and that he continues with his daily training rhythm as before the coronovirus. He talked about what he eats during the day, about his passion for chocolate and said that until the end of the quarantine he will continue doing it with his friend and stylist Thidy Alvis, the action “Rango do Bem”, distributing lunch every Sunday to homeless people. And he confessed that if he had magic power, the first thing would be to exterminate the coronavirus. “And then, I wanted to hug everyone.”

And he added: “There is no age. Younger people, whom I know, very healthy, were in the ICU intubated and told me that they were never so afraid of dying. You can be healthy and the virus can destroy you. You can be older and leave of the ICU. Ok, Brazil needs to go back, it needs to see how the wheel of the economy moves, but I am still in favor of preserving lives. “

Check out excerpts from the interview below. Then check out the entire live on the link at the end of the text.

Power

“I wanted to have the power to exterminate this virus from the world. First that. And then, I wanted to hug everyone. We have a home, food, a cuddle. Imagine who has none of this. Imagine that you are living this hell without any of this.”

Rango do Bem

“I saw on Thidy Alvis’ Instagram, that he was preparing food to distribute to the homeless. On the first day, it was 30. I wanted to join him and, with other friends, we did 50. Next Sunday, we will make 60 lunch boxes at home. We wrote love on it and we’re going to distribute it. I wanted to make 5,000. But if what’s left to make a lunch box, people have to do it, instead of keeping the remains in the fridge. There are a lot of hungry people. , don’t be ashamed to give a donation, a lunch box. “

Workout

“You have to work out to keep your head in place during quarantine. If you can’t do it, go up and down the stairs, in a micro corner of your house.”

Thinness

“For me, what matters is to look in the mirror and be happy. It doesn’t matter if my stomach is flat or if I am flabby. My head has to be fine. I am a woman who always liked to be thin, it gives me pleasure. I put the photos, because for me it’s important. Looking at the Instagram feed, I organize myself, see if I ran or not, if I’m thinner, if I have to work out my abdomen more. It’s like a family album. “

Acceptance and sorority

“We are living in a moment, not only in quarantine, of sorority, of empathy. It is necessary to accept the other as he really is. If I am happy thin, what changes for those who are seeing us now. If I want to go out with a woman, which changes for you. It changes nothing. They are judgments, only and exclusively. We buy noise that is not ours. “

Self esteem

“In this quarantine it is time for us to fight to be happy, otherwise our self-esteem can go to the foot, because we are not getting ready. Take advantage now to go on a diet, if you want. If you want to gain muscle, do it now. If you want to eat “There is no rule, the only thing that exists is to look in the mirror and like yourself. I look in the mirror and if I want to be thinner, beauty. That doesn’t mean you have to be like that. It’s not even right, just it means that I am happy like that. “

Routine

“My normal day-to-day life, before quarantine, is to wake up at 5:30 am, 5:20 am maximum, 5:40 am. My class starts at 6:00 am, 6:30 am, Monday through Friday. Now, during quarantine, I am unable to wake up before 9:00 am. wake up at 10 am, 11 am, no problem. Vittório’s classes, my son, start at 9 am He wakes up before me. I’m going to work out, I’m back, lunch. My gym clothes have been my uniform at home. for cleaning or lap at Vittório, when he has to do homework, read a book. I don’t even charge him much, because at home we lose focus, Of course we prefer to watch television, stay on the tablet. I hope it’s time to read When Vittório is over, I go to see Alexandre (Iódice, her husband), who is organizing all my social life, the lives. If there is time, I will read or write, because there are some projects for when I get quarantined. , I’m going to lie down and watch news, but just a little bit. Before, I saw it all the time, but I was stressed. r all coronavirus symptoms, everything. “

Bikini Galisteu

I created a bikini with Amir Slama, still at the time of Rosa Chá. His secret is that it has no elastic, so it does not divide the side, making the fat jump. This division of the skin has always bothered me. When the fashion was hang gliding, it was better, because it elongated the leg, but the modeling went down and became straight, with that the division went crazy. The Brazilian woman has hips. I asked Amir not to put on elastic and it worked. I still use it today (the panties created 20 years ago are still on sale at Amir Slama stores).

Swimsuit x bikini

I like both the bikini and the swimsuit, but the swimsuit can only be used in the late afternoon, in cloudy weather, so as not to get that huge mark on the belly. Every time I travel, I wear a swimsuit, but he just comes and goes. I think it’s chic, beautiful, but I can’t use it. I wear more bikini and I like the strapless bra. I have little chest, I say that I am disrespected, it helps me, because strapless modeling does not leave the mark of the spaghetti straps.

Botox

I’m not a fan of these trends, I know I’ll have to do one day: stretch, pull, but not now. I have seen very young people doing it, unnecessarily. The person will put his mouth at 20, 30, when he reaches 60, he will have two sausages in place of his lips. Growing old is part of it, there is no way to escape wrinkles, white hair. I don’t want to grow old like Brigite Bardot, but I also don’t want to judge. She chose to grow old the way she is. He did not have plastic surgery or intervention. I will have to face surgery, there will be no way. The right time to do it is when you look in the mirror and don’t like what you see. It has no age. The person can be 60 years old and is loving what he sees in the mirror. Great, touch the boat. The right time is when you start to turn off the light to date, you start running away from the mirror. When I see this movement in me, I am not happy with myself. This does not mean that I have something against who does all this. For now, I’m happy with myself.

Beauty in home

I use makeup almost every day, I make a skin, a blush, very light, but I would use these products even if they didn’t have lives. I have this habit. I pass a collagen down, cream, protective around the eyes. And when I go to sleep, I wash my face very well and remove all the makeup, hydrate, apply all possible creams. I like my skin with shine, with vigor. I drink a lot of water, not liquid, even water, always with a high pH, ​​starting at 9, which is the best

Cream

“I’ve been addicted to cream since I didn’t have a stick to feed the cat. I used to make my mom buy the cream that fit in her pocket. She bought Davene oat milk, Monange cream, Rose Water. She used Hipoglós with Johnson oil mixed together. During pregnancy, I mixed almond oil with Hipoglós. I still do it today, but as I got sick of the smell in pregnancy, I still don’t like to smell it. I have my imported creams, but I use several different ones, like the manipulated ones that my dermatologist Adriana Vilarinho goes by.”

food

“I am going to talk about my dietary routine, but that does not mean that it is right, because I did not study, I am not a nutritionist. Mallet fasting, I like to spend 12, 15, 16 hours fasting. I take water or isotonic and do everything without eating anything When I leave training, I take a lemon, as in the saying: ‘water, lemon and gratitude’. I take my protein, but without exaggeration. At lunch like the one who has home (today Alexandre made garlic pasta and oil to eat on his knees , I ate two dishes and got guilty), chicken with salad or rice and beans. My dilemma starts in the afternoon. I want to eat chocolate, have a little business, eat a brigadeiro. But I look for things to eat without doing so much damage. example, a portion of popcorn, without butter and not the microwave. It’s a silly thing that’s good. Sometimes I buy that 70% cocoa chocolate, which is an alternative. But the problem with 70% chocolate is that while it’s not over , I don’t stop. It’s time for fruit. Today, for example, n ate nothing the whole afternoon, I eat a count of the fruit, which I love. Then I’m going to have chicken dinner. My Achilles’ heel is farofa. I love it, if someone has a good recipe, it can pass. I love wet farofa. And during the day, I keep drinking water all the time. “

Height and weight

“I am 1.74m and weigh 58kg to 60kg, I oscillate between those two kilos back and forth. But the weight I love is staying at 56kg, because I wear the 36 with ease, photograph very well and on TV it looks great. It is difficult to maintain 56 kg. The problem, when we start to gain weight, is to let it go, with the thought ‘since it is really increasing, let me eat this little thing’. When you see, the number of clothes has already changed “I never bought a bigger outfit. When I’m not wearing jeans, which I know I dress well, I put on other clothes that fit me, but I don’t buy the biggest one. You have to control your mouth. I saw a report that increased by 800% the sale of alcoholic beverages in Brazil with the quarantine. For those who want to stay on the diet, you cannot drink alcoholic beverages. “

Smoke

“I smoked a lot of my life. It’s been 7 years since I quit and it was the most important thing I did in my life. It wasn’t just because of the workout, because I always worked out when I was a smoker. It’s a horrible addiction. You don’t control the cigarette, it’s the cigarette that controls you. I made a method called “Easy Way to Stop Smoking”, by Englishman Allen Car. In Brazil, the method was brought by psychologist Alberto Steinberg and his wife (Lilian Brunstein). Here it is called: “Easy Method to Stop Smoking”. There’s a book, but it didn’t help me. I did it with the specialist in Brazil, in an immersion from 9 am to 9 pm. For me, one day it only worked, but the person paying the method can do the immersion up to three times for the same amount. It wasn’t easy, but I did it. There is a moment that you cannot succumb, just like any addiction you have in life, be it ex-boyfriend, drink, food. I smoked during pregnancy and I felt terrible. I smoked three or four cigarettes a day and talked about how I can’t let go of three cigarettes. That was one of the things that pissed me off a lot. No one ever asked me to stop smoking. I was pissed at myself. I thought: ‘I have had a few good times in life, it is not possible that I will not be able to give up a cigarette. Where’s my problem? ‘ I was getting angry with myself. I did it and today I am so proud of myself. I went to do the “Dance of the Famous” and I didn’t know how to dance anything, but I thought that if I stopped smoking, nothing would stop me from dancing too. After I stopped smoking, I never said no to anything else. The method is very good even to not get fat. It helps you not to exchange your cigarette for other things. “

More children

“If I knew it was so good to have a child, that my life would be full, I would have had three or four already. My life has a purpose. I didn’t even know I had so much love to give. My husband doesn’t want to. But I wanted to so much so that last year I even tried to do a stimulus. I did it twice and it didn’t happen. It wasn’t insemination. It made me a little depressed, because there are a lot of hormones and to deal with, it’s a little complicated. the quarantine came and I didn’t do it anymore. Practicing, we’re a little bit, so who knows naturally. Although of course, I think it’s difficult, so I’ll wait to be quarantined, to make another attempt. ”

Hair, roots, nails

“I’m not doing root, I don’t know how to brush, babyliss, nothing. I just wash and leave it. I have a little help with creams, various hair products. If I have to do a make up, I do it, but if I have to do a hair, I don’t do it. If I have to do a fancy hair, I do it and that’s it. My hair is loose, it’s the beach one. The white hair is screaming, but I’ll leave it until the quarantine ends. They’re all there. If the quarantine lasts longer about two months, I will continue like this. I will not do any make-up, hair, nails, anything.

Family protection

“I’m not going out to do all this or put people in the house. Nobody comes in here. I have to protect my family, my mother, who is at her house and we see each other a lot from time to time, with masks and all the protection I am feeling what it is on my skin. You have to protect yourself (Suely Iódice, Galisteu’s mother-in-law, has been hospitalized with coronavirus for over a month). And she has no age. Younger people, whom I know, very healthy, were in ICU intubated and told me that he was never so afraid of dying. It has nothing to do with being older or younger, it depends on your body. You can be healthy and the virus will destroy you. You can be older and leave the ICU. , Brazil needs to go back, needs to see how the wheel of the economy moves, but I am still in favor of preserving lives. “

See the full interview below

