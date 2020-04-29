BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro admitted on Tuesday, 28, that he was charging the Federal Police with intelligence reports from the former Minister of Justice, Sérgio Moro. In a conversation with supporters at the Palácio da Alvorada, the president stated, however, that he did not want to have access to an investigation, as he is not “investigated”.

“I always demanded intelligence reports from him (Sérgio Moro). I had to know what happened on the last day for me to also report the next day. And he always denied that,” said Bolsonaro. “It is not fair for a president to live in a situation like this. I do not want to hear about anyone’s inquiry. I am not being investigated,” he added, arguing that the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) gives him “with certain periodicity” this type of information. “They themselves (from the PF) say that the investigations cannot be controlled.”

Bolsonaro defended himself against this accusation and said he was “sure” that Moro will have no evidence to present against him. “He has to prove that I interfered, no I have to prove that I am innocent. Has the business changed now? What he said is law, is it the truth?”

In saying that he tried to negotiate with Moro, without success, a “consensus name” for the command of the Federal Police, Bolsonaro directed new splinters towards the ex-judge of Lava Jato. “He doesn’t own the ministry like no minister owns the ministry. That’s it.”

Reopening

In front of the Alvorada ordinance, the president announced to his followers that investigations involving the Adélio Bispo case will be reopened. In September 2018, in the election campaign, Bolsonaro was stabbed while participating in an act in Juiz de Fora (MG). Adélio was arrested, but Bolsonaro always maintained that there were political groups behind that action.

The information on the reopening of the investigations was given by the president on the same day as the confirmation of the new director general of the Federal Police, Alexandre Ramagem. To the supporters, the president said he defended the autonomy of the PF, but said that his case was “neglected” and made another criticism of Moro.

Then, when asked by journalists, Bolsonaro downplayed the phrase of negligence and said that “it remains to be ascertained”. Asked if he asked for the investigation to be opened, he said that he had not asked for “anything yet”, but that he wants the PF “to continue investigating this case there.”

“I have always defended the investigation. It is not a question of its own, no,” insisted Bolsonaro. “As a president, it has a different symbolism. We must investigate all the crimes, but this one you have the murderer who is caught in the act.”

Bolsonaro said he believed the stab case is “200 times easier to solve” than councilor Marielle Franco,

murdered in Rio in March 2018.

See too:

Coronavirus: mother reveals struggle of 4-year-old boy hospitalized with covid-19

.