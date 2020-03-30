A video of the Mexican president has gone viral after greeting the mother of the drug trafficker in Sinaloa



During the visit of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Sinaloa, the president was caught greeting María Consuelo Loera Pérez, mother of Joaquín ´El Chapo´ Guzmán.

Officials of the Presidency of the Republic confirmed that ultimately, the woman is the mother of the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

“I greet you, don’t get off, I already received your letter”; The president said waving to the mother of the drug trafficker who was inside a van.

The video caused a stir after AMLO ignored preventive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Likewise, the president upon arriving at the Culiacán airport avoided the reporters’ questions about his meeting with María Consuelo and asked to wait for the details until the morning conference on Monday.