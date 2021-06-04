“I already had the pressure on Honda”

06/04/2021 at 12:52 CEST

Pol Espargaró faces his first home Grand Prix wearing the Repsol Honda colors and, despite his problems at the start of the season, he is trying to convey a positive message.

When he got to Honda he said this team would either toughen him up or destroy him. How do you see the situation right now?

It is true that things are not going the way we would like, but nothing is good or bad at all, there are always grays. We are in a difficult moment and if we had not found solutions for two years it would be pessimistic, but we have only done six races and I want to be positive.

To what do you attribute the difficulties they are experiencing?

With the pandemic, the motorcycle has not been able to evolve in terms of engine and that is where we have the most serious traction problems. But Honda is a great factory and I am confident in its responsiveness. I believe that the problems will be solved and I will do my best.

Are you feeling more pressured than ever?

Yes, but it is a self-imposed pressure and it is logical. When I came to this team, I already knew that that was in the pack. I knew that racing at Honda means being ahead. I am the first to be pressed, I do not like to lose anything and every day I try to improve. If, for example, we finished this grand prize in the top five, I would not be satisfied, because these colors and this bike do not have that, but rather fight to win as Marc has done in recent years.

Speaking of your partner, do you think he will be the same again?

Yes, without a doubt, he will achieve it already this season. Is not far. One lap is already very fast. When the bike is level, Marc will be in front, but first the Honda must take a little step.

Is a motorcycle as critical or made to measure for Marc as they say?

It is unfair to say that it is a bike made for Marc. Honda wants to win and he was winning with him, so it is normal for them to follow his instructions. It is quite critical in some points, it is not easy and it is not very stable, but if we want something easy we already have the play station.

All four Honda riders are suffering. Do they listen to your concerns in Japan?

Yes. They are the first to want solutions and results. The pilots are never happy with what they give us but in this World Cup there is a higher level than ever and several factories with very high budgets.

What is wrong with the equation?

For everything to fit, you need experience, more traction, a little bit of front end reliability. If we have more grip, we will be faster, we will have more confidence and the results will come. It is a fish that bites the tail. Marc is not well, but the bike is not working as it should either and the Japanese know it, so we are in the line of work to improve. In Monday’s test we will test chassis and electronics looking for tire reliability at the end of the race. There is little information and we need to find a clear direction to follow.

In Aprilia, his brother Aleix is ​​doing better than ever …

I’m happy for Aprilia, it’s an award because they have been working to improve for many years and have taken a step forward, with my brother at the helm. It is an award that they deserve and I believe that a podium may soon arrive. But I’m also pissed off that Aprilia beats Honda, that’s not good.

Viñales has recently been a father and is already third on the grid with you and Aleix. How does the mindset change?

It depends on each one. Stoner, for example, retired to care for her daughter. In my case I am more motivated. It gives more meaning to what I do, also more stability, more joy … when you get home it helps you escape from problems.

How does a pilot stack up against a drama like Jason Dupasquier’s?

There is no more traumatic situation than that for a pilot. And more like it happened in Mugello, with a minute of silence and everyone crying when we found out just before starting the race. We are not machines, we are humans who get on machines that go very fast. And we were about to start a race where you hit 350 km / first stop. It must be managed in another way.

There is a lot of World Cup left, but who do you see as champion in 2021?

Fabio (Quartararo) is the man to beat. The bike works, he has things clear, youth and that point of madness and impatience to get what he wants. And it does not have a clear rival between the Ducati.