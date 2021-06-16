“I already decided”, Livia Brito shakes her charms in a video | Instagram

For the next protagonist of “The soulless“Livia Brito, each day that brings her closer to the premiere is a reason to be happy, it was a video in which she shared something special to her fans while shaking her charms.

Livia brito, who in a few weeks will play the character of the fierce “Fernanda Linares” shared a video on her Instagram account where she appears shaking her charms while sharing good news to her loyal followers.

The “TV actress“, remembered mostly for roles like” La Piloto “, and” Médicos: Línea de vida “who entered the world of acting in 2010 with”Triumph of Love“He reappeared in a video in which he showed a fun dance.

The native of Ciego de Ávila, Cuba, wiggled her silhouette while showing a message on her social networks in which she promised her followers:

I already decided, every time I have a change of clothes in the soap opera “La Desalmada” I am going to do a tik tok … So you can see how many times I can change my clothes in a day.

The 34-year-old famous, who debuted with the role of “Fernanda Sandoval” in “Triumph of Love”, will return to the small screen after several months of being absent from the screens.

Through a series of stories, Livia Brito Pestana shares some of the moments either within the recordings or when preparing for some of the scenes.

In various videos, the remembered presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes” shares with her loyal club of 6 million followers on Instagram, her experience in this next melodrama that will be premiered by Las Estrellas.

The melodrama will hit the screens on July 5 in primetime, starting at 09:30, in this story, the “Cuban” will share the leading role with José Ron and other figures that have already been confirmed.

Among them are Marlene Favela, Marjorie de Sousa, Sergio Basáñez, Cecilia Galliano, Raúl Araiza, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Laura Carmine, Alberto Estrella, Verónica Jaspeado, Julio Vallado, Eduardo Santamarina, Francisco Gattorno, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Ana Martín, Azela Robinson; among others.

The critics.

However, in the midst of the details of the next premiere of the production of José Alberto “El Güero” Castro, not everything has been honey over flakes, for many other people the fact that Livia Brito could have another opportunity in the industry has been inconceivable of the Show.

After being considered an unwelcome person in Mexico after the strong controversy derived from the scandalous dispute in which he attacked a paparazzi.

Although Livia Brito was punished by some producers leaving her out of some projects on the screen resulting in an absence of several months, the “youtuber” returned with several brios and it is this new production that has given her the opportunity to resume her career.

However, this has also led to strong criticism since some of its detractors do not forget that the “assiduous to fitness life” will manifest hating Mexicans in the midst of the disputes that she starred in the past vacations in Quintana Roo.

Recently, it was the journalist Claudia de Icaza, who showed her position in this regard and from her Instagram account gave her support to the affected photographer, Ernesto Zepeda, whom Livia Brito assures to this day, has not covered the damages that will derive from his unfortunate encounter in July of last year.