Miami, United States.- The beaches of Miami, in South Florida, opened this Wednesday for the first time after three months of closure due to the coronavirus, with “social distance ambassadors” in income and residents who were moved by sitting finally facing the sea.

“I almost started crying when I came to the beach, I wanted to cry with joy because the beach and the ocean are very important in my life,” Julie Isaacson, a New Yorker who has lived 27 years in Miami Beach, an island, tells .. barrier against Miami.

Isaacson, a travel agent, felt the shock of the pandemic with force. She lost her livelihood and a friend of her age, who did not survive the virus.

The sea “is an integral part of my mental and physical health,” adds the 63-year-old woman. “Although I was 100% in agreement with the closure,” he clarifies.

At the entrance, a group of city “ambassadors”, identified with pink T-shirts, remind visitors to wear masks when entering and to keep their distance during their stay.

Open for the first time since March 23, the beach was practically empty; the sand shone, the water was turquoise, with some sargassum that begins to accumulate at this time of year.

Dozens of deck chairs and umbrellas for rent were free, with no tourists in sight.

Famous for its pastel-colored art deco buildings and intense nightlife, Miami Beach begins to slowly come to life after the virus forced its residents and merchants to confine themselves at the height of its peak season, which is January to April.

Valuing the local tourist

On-site restaurants reopened two weeks ago at half capacity, with the Ocean Drive boardwalk closed to traffic to turn it into a boulevard with outdoor terraces.

But protests against police violence and curfews led authorities to postpone the opening of the beaches until Wednesday, initially scheduled for last week.

Diners are still dripping, and the revival has been agonizing for a city that depends on tourism to survive.

Rodrigo, a waiter who declined to give his last name and works at an Ocean Drive restaurant, knows that it will be months before the seven million tourists a year that Miami Beach used to receive before the pandemic return.

“Now the local customer will be valued more. They will be treated better,” says the 32-year-old Guatemalan.

The rest of Florida began to reactivate its economy the first week of May, but the most populous regions of the southeast, where Miami and Fort Lauderdale are, have done it more consistently and in phases because they concentrate the majority of coronavirus cases in the state .

Until this Wednesday, Florida, with 21 million inhabitants, registered more than 67 thousand cases and 2 thousand 801 deaths.