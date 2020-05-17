Now that Fox is part of Disney and its productions are managed as 20th Century Studios, the rights of many superheroes have returned to the House of the Mouse. Among them those of X-Men and it is said that very soon they will make their MCU debut, but now it has been revealed that the studio sought out Hugh Jackman to become Wolverine again.

Unfortunately for the mutant franchise that started with Bryan Singer with his first film in 2000. His last film within that canon, ‘Dark Phoenix’, suffered terrible criticism and became not only the worst film in the series, but also in one of the biggest box office failures in cinema of the year 2019.

Many attribute this movement as the “worst is nothing” since they knew that in a few months the characters would belong to Disney, and for this reason the studio did not care in any way for the film. But now that the X-Men are part of the MCU, many have asked for a name, Hugh Jackman, the man who gave birth to Wolverine, Could you go back one more time to put your claws on?

It was thanks to the We Got This Covered portal that they said that the head and producer of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige invited Hugh Jackman to return, but once again he refused to be Wolverine. But despite the fact that this is not the news that all fans expected, the portal mentions that Jackman was not closed completely, since said he might appear in a cameo in the future.

Although Hugh Jackman refused to be Wolverine again, the actor’s decision is very respectable, since his character closed his story in a fantastic way in ‘Logan ‘, (also considered one of the best movies in the superhero genre) after having played the character for almost two decades.

While it is known that the X-Men will not be seen in the MCU very soon, it is known that Kevin Feige is already weaving a plan to make the introduction of the mutants most epic and credible in the world created by Marvel Studios. Where would you like the X-Men to make their MCU debut?