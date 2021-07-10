HYVIA, Renualt’s project for its hydrogen vans

Reanultreaffirms the commitment to hydrogen for the professional sector and freight transport with the project HYVIA, which not only covers a range of fuel cell vans, but also solutions for refueling them, a crucial aspect for this technology to take off, proposing the end of 2021 as the date for the starting gun.

Therefore, HYVIA will have the support of Plug Power (a company specialized in the hydrogen sector with more than 20 years of experience) to design and build mobile hydrogen storage and production stations by electrolysis in Flins (France). These stations will be presented with a shape similar to that of a container, as if it were a construction booth, counting on great mobility and being possible both to own it and to rent it.

This solves the great handicap of hydrogen today, the non-existent network of charging points, and that is that any company will be able to get hold of one of these mobile stations and provide coverage to its fleet, which gives us way to the second pillar on which HYVIA sits: three bodies of the Renault Master with fuel cells by the end of the year.

The portable charging stations will be complemented by three versions of the Renault Master

Specifically, the diamond firm will have a 15-passenger minibus (Master Citybus H2-TECH), a van (Master Van H2-TECH) of 12 cubic meters of cargo and a small body (Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH) of 19 cubic meters, all of them designed under the so-called architecture “Dual Power” that combines a 33 kWh battery and 30 kW fuel cell, as well as high pressure tanks for hydrogen with a total capacity between 3 and 7 kg.

Overall, depending on the vehicle, it is possible to achieve total autonomy of up to 500 km, about 100 km by battery and 400 km by hydrogen, although the French have not revealed more data such as the power of the electric motor they will use or whether, like the proposals of the Stellantis Group, they will be able to recharge that battery as if it were a plug-in hybrid, which would be very interesting given its size.

Brands ask for a network of 150 hydrogenerators before 2030

This Renault initiative reaffirms the current interest of the industry in the fuel cell as an ecological solution to road transport, something that is the case if this hydrogen has been obtained in a clean way (a problem similar to that of electricity and the electric car ). Following this same line of commitment to hydrogen, the manufacturers were located when at the end of June ANFAC requested a minimum network of 150 hydrogenerators from 2030 to 2025, a very ambitious milestone considering that the average investment for each of them ranges between 1.5 and 3.5 million euros.

At the moment in Spain there are four hydrogenerators, three of them that work at 350 bar, while the only one that serves hydrogen at 700 bar, the new standard for vehicles of this technology, is located in Madrid, although it is only capable of providing two full refueling per day and its use It is practically restricted to Toyota Mirari drivers.