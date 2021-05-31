Hyundai’s anti Taycan: IONIQ 6 first details

Hyundai goes for all in its commitment to the electric car from the hand of IONIQ, and the next big step after launching the IONIQ 5 is to introduce the IONIQ 6. We are talking about what will be the true reference car of the firm in electric mobility, a saloon with sports tints that clearly points to cars such as the Tesla Model S, the Porsche Taycan or the Audi e-tron GT, and that is The IONIQ 6 will be the production version of the eye-catching Hyundai Prophecy.

The IONIQ 6 will be able to compete with the Taycan in performance, also doing it at a lower price

With the arrival of the new E-GMP modular platform to the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis ranges, there is a huge wave of launches coming from now on. We are always talking about battery electric cars, having already met the IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6 models, but putting the focus from now on the arrival of what will be the flagship of this platform, the IONIQ 6.

To date, we only knew about the IONIQ 6 that It will be the production version of the Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept, a prototype presented in March 2020 that managed to break schemes in its own and strangers. First of all because of its particular design of saloon with clear coupe airs, also adding a very sharp aesthetic emulating a drop of water. But it is also that we found ourselves with an electric saloon with clear premium and sporting aspirations, and although its final position in the market will be more general, due to size and performance will be able to match the Model S, Taycan and e-tron GT.

Hyundai will launch the IONIQ 6 in 2022 exceeding 480 km of autonomy and with versions that will touch 600 hp

And to make this positioning clear, Hyundai decided to reveal more details of the IONIQ 6 during the IONIQ 5 presentation event in the United States. There it was learned that this new electric saloon It will have a 73 kWh battery and powers of 218 or 313 CV, further promising a electric autonomy capable of exceeding 480 km; being able to be recharged quickly to powers of up to 270 kW. But there is still more, because this platform is also compatible with batteries up to 100 kWh and power configurations capable of reaching 585 hp – a possible IONIQ 6 N? – Figures that would place it as a very, very serious rival for the large electric sedans.