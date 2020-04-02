Hyundai will also offer online quotes and online display of its cars through its Hyundai Live platform

Hyundai is looking for new alternatives to continue providing customer service and perform mechanical service on their cars. So the Korean brand has started offering driving tests, service from maintenance and home delivery of vehicles during this quarantine derived from infection by COVID-19 in the world.

The option of home service and maintenance consists of the company personnel assisting households to pick up the vehicle and deliver it to the door of the home once the service is over.

The same goes for test drives. A qualified advisor to Hyundai You will take the vehicle to the home of the interested person to carry out the test in the vicinity of your home.

The automotive brand, has not only taken this action as a preventive measure, but also offers online quotes and exhibition of its cars and products remotely, through the program Hyundai Live.

According to the El Universal portal, if a person is interested in purchasing one of the Hyundai vehicles, they can do so through the Internet. The company has launched the platform Hyundai Live, in which the public can be in contact with the agency’s personnel through a video chat and resolve all doubts about the car they wish to quote or purchase.

Hyundai Live is available for any device with an Internet connection, from Monday to Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

With these measures, Hyundai intends to contribute to current prevention actions, offering tools for people to remain in their homes and abide by security measures to face the coronavirus contingency.

