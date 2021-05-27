Hyundai wants to be 100% electric by 2040

Hyundai has made the decision to cut investment in the development of new combustion vehicles to free up resources and dedicate them to its line of electric cars. The financial movement would result in a 50% reduction in models with a gasoline or diesel engine.

The report published by Reuters ensures that Hyundai’s research and development division will focus on electric motors, design and improvement of batteries and fuel cells. According to people close to the company, the decision was made last March.

According to an official statement from Hyundai, the company is focused on increasing the supply of electric vehicles in key markets such as the United States, Europe and China. The goal is to achieve full electrification by 2040.

It is especially relevant that, according to the Reuters report, Hyundai will not redevelop combustion vehicle powertrains, following in the footsteps of the PSA group (Peugeot, Citroën, Opel).

Hyundai, which also agglomerates the brands of KIA Y Genesis, aims to reach the goal of selling one million electric vehicles per year from 2025. They also want to achieve 10% of the global market share.

They recently presented the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the first 100% electric vehicle conceived as such, and not an adaptation of one of the models with an internal combustion engine. For this they developed a new platform, called E-GMP, with some interesting technologies. Especially the V2L or Vehicle-to-Load, which allows the energy stored in the battery to be used to recharge other electric cars, and even a house.

The KIA EV6 also uses the E-GMP platform and shares some of the technologies and features of the IONIQ 5, with a different design. Both vehicles represent a new phase in the design of 100% electric cars for both brands.

