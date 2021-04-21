Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid offer analysis

Hyundai’s SUV goes for it all and gets a new 265 hp plug-in hybrid engine. The Hyundai Tucson is ready to become the benchmark SUV in its class, and therefore after the arrival of micro-hybrid and hybrid engines, it is time to continue expanding the range with your most complete and capable option in terms of reducing consumption. So, today we are going to know what the Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid offers on offer with 9,810 euros discount.

The Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid becomes one of the cheapest options in its category

The compact SUV segment does not stop seeing the supply of plug-in hybrid versions grow, and that is why the Hyundai Tucson has decided to cover all the available technologies in order to face cars such as the Toyota RAV4, the Peugeot 3008, the Ford Kuga or the Jeep Compass. The way to do it is through a gasoline hybrid engine that combines a 1.6 Turbo petrol mechanics and an electric motor, offering a combined maximum power of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm, which is 35 hp more than the hybrid Tucson (not plug-in).

With this plug-in hybrid configuration we also add a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with 4×4 all-wheel drive as standard. Thanks to the 13.8 kWh offered by its battery (rechargeable at powers of up to 7.2 kW), the Tucson is able to homologate 62 km in 100% electric mode, yielding a combined consumption of 1.4 l / 100 km and CO2 emissions of 31 grams. With these figures, the Tucson plug-in hybrid gets the zero emissions label. In terms of performance, the maximum speed is 190 km / h, while the 0-100 km / h is done in 8.6 seconds.

This is the offer of the Hyundai Tucson PHEV

In short, if we are thinking of buying a plug-in hybrid SUV, the truth is that the Tucson has landed with solid arguments to stand up to its rivals. If we focus on the most interesting model in the current range, what we find is a Hyundai Tucson in promotion for 31,690 euros, an amount that corresponds to the Maxx finish and that actually has a price of 41,500 euros before discounts, campaigns and rebates for financing. In this finish we have 19 “alloy wheels, 8” infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control with lane assistant, LED lights, camera and rear parking sensors, climate control or wireless charger. If we still want to opt for a more complete equipment level, Hyundai maintains the discount of 9,810 euros for the rest of the finishes.

As a last note, we must also bear in mind that with the current offer, the Tucson plug-in hybrid is barely 1,700 euros more expensive than the Tucson hybrid for equal equipment and traction, which makes it easier to amortize the extra cost and makes it one of the cheapest options in the PHEV category.