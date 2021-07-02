Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 2021 | Video | Reviews (2)

Car sales are not at their best, but if we take a look at what has been sold so far this year we already see things as remarkable as that the Nissan Qashqai has left the throne of compact SUVs, after dominating the category for a whole decade. The new leader? Well, the fourth generation Hyundai Tucson, a car that has arrived and triumphed.

We counted when we tested it thoroughly that the success of the Tucson is based on four pillars: disruptive design, spacious interior and trunk, which makes it a very versatile car with a family character and driving comfort. And if you look beyond the level of Tecno completion, a very complete equipment without the price (be careful, it is not one of the cheapest alternatives), skyrocket.

We really liked the hybrid version, one of the many mechanical variants that you can choose from. It has very moderate consumption in the usual trips, without giving up a good dose of power (230 CV, no less) and a remarkable ride comfort.

If, like the vast majority of drivers, you do not have a socket available where you can recharge your car frequently, these hybrid SUVs are the best alternative to diesel. Too bad that few manufacturers bet on them, except the Japanese (Toyota, Lexus, Subaru, Honda and Nissan have or will have representatives, to which the Koreans (Hyundai and Kia) and Ford join. Europe? They all bet on the plug.

Photo gallery:

Photos