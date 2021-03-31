Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport will continue in the hybrid era of the World Rally Championship

03/31/2021 at 10:29 AM CEST

EFE

Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport, the three manufacturers of the World Rally Championship (WRC), extended their commitment until 2024, so they will experience the implementation of the ‘hybrid era’ from 2022.

Through a statement, the organization of the championship confirmed that the three brands have guaranteed their continuity in the World Rally Championship, which is why they will participate from 2022 in the historical change that the use of hybrid technology will entail, with a combination of a electric motor and current combustion engine.

“The agreement includes a fair contribution from the FIA ​​and the manufacturers to the costs of the development of the new technology, which will have a strong focus on sustainability, safety and cost management,” said the championship organization.

The introduction of this change, announced in 2019, was approved by the World Motor Sport Council.

“It is no exaggeration to say that the introduction of sustainable hybrid technology for the WRC’s premier class marks one of the greatest milestones in the history of the sport. It is only fitting that such a significant progression is welcome in the championship’s 50th anniversary season.” said the WRC promoter, Jona Siebel.

“Together with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and manufacturers, WRC Promoter is fully committed to introducing greener cars. Hybrid powertrain forms an integral part of the automotive industry and, as the world moves towards a more sustainable future, it is essential that the WRC is aligned with this evolution, “he added.

The WRC is also committed to a more sustainable fuel for racing cars and greener energy sources in the service park.