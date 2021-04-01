Hyundai, Toyota and Ford, with hybrids in 2022

The WRC promoter has confirmed that the three manufacturers currently present in the World Rally Championship will be in 2022 with the new hybrid cars.

March 31, 2021 (11:52 CET)

This will be the hybrid entrails of the future Rally1 of the World Rally Championship.

The short-term future in the World Rally Championship is more than assured. We already knew that the 2022 it was going to be a historic season and it was going to give rise to a new generation of vehicles: the Rally1, the substitutes of the WRC, which in turn will be the first hybrids in the history of the championship.

So rallying at its finest is targeting the electrification trend. And the three brands already present in the championship in recent years want to be the pioneers: Hyundai, which has already announced that its future Rally1 will be based on the i20 N of street, Toyota and Ford M-Sport.

The three manufacturers have signed a agreement with the WRC promoter to be in the championship during three more years, from 2022 to 2024. Each of them has one of the four licenses for this new hybrid technology in rallies, for which they will carry out, together with the FIA, a equitable contribution to costs. A fourth manufacturer could join the championship, but so far we know nothing about it.

The 2021 season will be the last of the current WRC cars.

The Managing Director of the WRC Promoter, Jona siebel, has ensured that “the hybrid powertrain is an integral part of the automotive industry as the world moves towards a more sustainable future, and it is essential that the WRC is aligned with this evolution. It’s about the rallies having a purpose: to provide a perfect R&D platform for the automotive industry to communicate its new technology. “

The futures Rally1 will have, on the one hand, the same 1.6 liter petrol engines used until now, known as GRE, with 380 hp of power, but with a simplified turbo. Next to this there will be a 100 kW (136 hp) and 180 Nm electric motor, which will “drink” from a 3.9 kWh capacity battery. The entire electrical assembly will come from a single supplier, Compact dynamics, so it will bet again on the cost savings and for guaranteeing the equality and security between all teams.