Hyundai to launch urban electric powered by BorgWarner engine

More and more automobile suppliers are developing new solutions, ready-to-fit electric car motors and selling directly to brands. It is one of the ways to save the high cost involved. BorgWarner will be a supplier of motors for Hyundai’s smaller electric cars, introducing its first powertrain.

BorgWarner is an American company of recognized prestige, one of the turbocharger suppliers that BMW works with and other brands, which are now also betting on advanced propulsion systems for electric cars. An interesting alternative for brands, which even allow specific adjustments, and which save billions in development costs.

In fact, the new electric motor presented by the American firm It has been specially designed for small electric cars, where the costs are much higher and the reason why manufacturers prefer to invest in the compact segment upwards. A) Yes, Hyundai has been done with new electric motor from BorgWarner, for a new zero emissions model to be launched on the market from 2023, in segment A.

The IONIQ 5 will have younger siblings before the mid-decade

The new electric motor will be fitted in a Hyundai electric of the segment A

A system so compact that it will not take up space inside or the trunk. The new set of the American supplier is called iDM146, works with an architecture of 400 Volts and is capable of generating a maximum power of 135 kW. A figure equivalent to 183 CV, more than enough to displace an eminently urban model, so it will also be mounted on other larger options by regulating the power fork according to the manufacturer’s needs.

In fact, the supplier has pointed out that it is a scalable unit, so it can be adapted to different models. Its qualities include a functioning smooth and quiet, plus high performance thanks to the new technology called “High Voltage Hairpin”, with a high voltage winding in the shape of a fork responsible for this great power. The system also integrates a single speed automatic gearbox.

An interesting solution if we take into account that the Korean firm has already announced its intention to dispose of, and abandon, combustion cars and focus exclusively on battery-powered electric cars, and those with fuel cells, for which it will also do a powerful investment is missing.

